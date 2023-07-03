IDF hits terrorism infrastructure in Jenin

Shortly after midnight last night, the IDF began a targeted operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, which has become a source of terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria. Among the most significant actions was an attack this morning on a command post that served as a unified war room for factions in the Jenin refugee camp and for the "Jenin Brigades".

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, four Palestinians have been killed in the operation and 27 have been injured, seven of them severely. In an effort to avoid hurting non-combatants, the IDF warned residents of Jenin to stay in their homes.

The Jenin refugee camp has become a terrorist stronghold in recent years. Terrorist organizations, headed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad have become more active there, and more than 50 terrorist attacks have originated from there in the past two years. Since September last year, nineteen terrorists have fled there after attacks.

"The security forces have been active in the past several hours in a concentrated effort against terrorist centers in the city of Jenin," Minister if Defense Yoav Gallant said. "We shall take the initiative and go on the offense against terrorism. Anyone who harms an Israeli citizen will pay a heavy price. We are monitoring the behavior of our enemies closely - the security services are ready for any scenario."

For the time being, there no signs of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip intervening. A spokesperson for Islamic Jihad said that the organization was "monitoring events" and that only if the IDF’s operation Is not ended, then "the possibilities for a response are wide."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.