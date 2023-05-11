IDF kills Islamic Jihad missile chief

The barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel continued overnight and this morning. The IDF reports that since the beginning of Operation Shield and Arrow and up until 6 am today, the Islamic Jihad organization launched 507 rockets, of which only 368 reached Israeli territory, while 108 fell within the Gaza Strip, 21% of the launches. Of the rockets and mortar shells that did reach Israel, 154 were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, with the system recording a 95% success rate.

According to the IDF, rockets landing in the Gaza Strip have caused the deaths of four civilians, among them a ten year-old girl and two sixteen year-old youths.

There were reports from Egypt yesterday of a ceasefire, but the continued rocket fire brought a harsh response from Israel. In a strike by the Israel Air Force, Ali Ghassan Ghaki, also known as Abu Mohammad, the head of Islamic Jihad’s missile unit was killed in an apartment in Khan Yunis. Two other Islamic Jihad operatives who were in the apartment at the time are also reported to have been killed.

