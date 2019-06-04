IIP closing $500m Israeli private equity fund

Businessmen Oded Kobo and Dr. Simón Levy-Dabbah have established the $500 million Israel Investment Partners (IIP) private equity fund for opportunistic value-based investing in Israel. The fund has been established together with the Prime Minister's office and the Ministry of Economy and Industry to encourage investment in Israel and to continuously improve international business relations. The firm's debut fund, IIP I, was initially targeting $350 million for its final close, but has now set a $500 million limit due to being oversubscribed.

IIP seeks to invest in established businesses primarily in Israel, comprised of hard assets with leading market positions, in the following sectors; agriculture, communications, defense, electric utilities, energy & natural resources, financial services, life sciences, real estate & construction, power and renewables, technology, transportation, waste management and water.

Israel Investment Partners (IIP) has assembled a team of highly experienced investment professionals with years of combined industry experience and strong ties to government in Israel, Mexico, and China. Prior to establishing IIP, Dr. Simón Levy-Dabbah, PhD, held several positions in public office and was the Undersecretary of Planning and Tourism for Mexico. Oded Kobo is a private equity investment professional, with nearly twenty-years of experience in investment management, private equity, value creation and fund strategies. Mr. Kobo maintains a significant network of relationships across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019