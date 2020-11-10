IKEA Israel reopens Wednesday

Even though outdoor malls like Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) are prohibited from opening, furniture store IKEA is set to reopen. The chain has sought legal advice and consulted with its global parent company and decided it is entitled to open because most of the gods that it sells are essential items.

IKEA's six stores in Israel will reopen tomorrow (Wednesday). The company stresses that while it is permitted to reopen, it will not recommence full operations with showrooms on the upper floors, restaurants and children's sections remaining closed.

IKEA already fired hundreds of employees following the first lockdown and although hundreds of employees on unpaid leave are being brought back, many more staff will remain on unpaid leave.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2020

