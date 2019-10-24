IKEA Israel to eliminate disposable plastic items

IKEA Israel is ending the sale and use of disposable plastic items in line with the international policy of the giant Swedish retail furniture chain, which is seeking to reduce damage to the environment. This includes both furniture accessories that it sells and the plastic cutlery and plates used in the store's eateries. The stores will also provide alternatives to plastic bags.

The store will also stop selling and using plastic straws and replace them with paper straws, but will continue selling plastic kitchenware that is not disposable.

In terms of furniture, IKEA Israel will start selling a new line of plastic products that cause less damage to the environment including curtains made from recycled plastic and kitchen facades and carpets from recycled plastic bottles.

IKEA has five stores in Israel - four large furniture stores in Netanya, Rishon Lezion, Beersheva and Kiryat Ata and and kitchen store in Tel Aviv Port. A sixth store is under construction near Beit Shemesh.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019