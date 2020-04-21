IKEA Israel to reopen stores

Home furnishings chain IKEA is to begin reopening some of its stores in Israel tomorrow, sources inform "Globes." The company closed its six stores in Israel on March 15 and put all its 1,750 employees on unpaid leave but tomorrow the stores in Netanya, Rishon Lezion and Tel Aviv Port will start partially operating.

IKEA is able to reopen the stores following the relaxation of the lockdown, which came into effect on Sunday, and allows stores in certain sectors to open providing they are not in malls or large shopping centers. IKEA's stand-alone stores sell furnishings, household goods, textiles, paints, glass, carpets and electrical goods.

However, IKEA will be required to comply with Ministry of Health social distancing rules including two meter markings for the check-out line, and only four shoppers for every 100 square meters.

For the time being El Al's stores in Beesheva, Eshtaol (near Beit Shemesh) and Kiryat Ata near Haifa will remain closed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 21, 2020

