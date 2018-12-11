IKEA lays cornerstone for fifth Israeli store

Swedish furniture and design giant IKEA will open a store in the Mateh Yehuda area, its fifth store in Israel, near Beit Shemesh and Moshav Eshtaol. The new store will hire 400 employees.

IKEA Israel franchise holders Matthew Bronfman and Shalom Fisher and CEO Shuki Koblenz, Mateh Yehuda Regional Council head Niv Vizel, and National Labor Federation chairperson Yoav Simhi laid the cornerstone for the new store in Eshtaol. The 25,000-square meter store is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020.

Koblenz said, "Despite reports that IKEA Sweden and shops worldwide are laying off employees, IKEA Israel will hire 400 new employees for opening the store. We want the IKEA store in Eshtaol to be one of the leading stores in Israel and the entire world."

IKEA currently has four stores in Israel in Netanya, Rishon Lezion, Kiryat Ata, and Beersheva.

