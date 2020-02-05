IKEA to open Eshtaol store next month

Home furnishings chain IKEA will open its store at Moshav Eshtaol north of Beit Shemesh on March 5, the company has announced. The 25,000 square meter store, which will serve the Jerusalem region, has 400 employees.

This will be IKEA's sixth store in Israel after Netanya, Krayot (Haifa Bay), Rishon Lezion, Beersheva and a kitchen store opened last year in Tel Aviv Port.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2020

