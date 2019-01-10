IKEA to open Tel Aviv store

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is to open a store in Tel Aviv, sources inform "Globes." The relatively small store by IKEA's standards will be in Pavilion 11 at Tel Aviv Port. The store will sell kitchens and accessories but not the full range of IKEA's furnishings.

The Tel Aviv store will be IKEA's sixth in Israel. The Swedish company opened its fourth store in Beersheva last year and its fifth store neat Beit Shemesh is under construction. The company's first store was opened in Netanya in 2001 (it was recently rebuilt after being destroyed in a fire). A second store and the firm's largest was opened in Rishon Lezion in 2010 and a third store in Kiryat Ata in 2014.

IKEA has 403 branches in 49 countries, which are visited by 936 million people each year, while 2.3 billion people search its website each year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2019

