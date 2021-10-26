ILA offers four plots for hotels in Mitzpe Ramon

Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev is on its way to expanding its hotel offering. The Israel Land Authority and the Ministry of Tourism recently published a tender for four parcels of land for the purposes of developing them as hotels, totaling 780 units. The plots range in size from 17 to 44 dunams (4.25 to 11 acres), and the price of the land and development costs (the main element of the investment) start at NIS 4.35 million, and rise to NIS 11.37 million. The deadline for submitting bids is March 2022.

The last time that the Israel Land Authority offered land in Mitzpe Ramon for building hotels was in 2013. The parcel of land then offered was of 21 dunams (5.25 acres), but there was no demand. It is now hoped the hotel developers will want to come to the southern region, which has seen new hotels opening this year, among them the Six Senses Shaharut Hotel, and Isrotel's Kedma Hotel at Kibbutz Sde Boker.

Mitzpe Ramon offers a range of tourist accommodation. It starts from the top, with one of the most luxurious and prestigious hotels in Israel, Isrotel's Beresheet Hotel, which has 112 rooms. Among other hotels in the area are the Ramon Inn, also part of the Isrotel chain, which has 96 rooms; and the Ramon Suites Hotel, of the Smart Hotels chain, which has 60 rooms. For tourists in Mitzpe Ramon there are also boutique hotels, such as the Tzukim, Soul, and Ibex hotels. There are also glamping areas and youth hostels. Altogether, about 2,200 beds are available.

There also about 80 apartments available for short-term rental, and facilities for overnight stays in Israel Nature and Parks Authority reserves, in Bedouin-style encampments, and in self-catering lodges.

The Har Hanegev Tourism Association estimates that Mitzpe Ramon can currently accommodate about 3,000 people. "This is a huge achievement, and a huge burden on a settlement whose population is only double that," the association says.

