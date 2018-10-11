IMI exhibits lightweight tank protection system

IMI Systems Ltd. (IMI) is now exhiniting in the US a lightweight version of the Iron Fist active defense system for armored vehicles and tanks. The system, called Iron Fist Light Decoupled, is adaptable to a number of platforms used by land forces, such as Bradley armored vehicles, light and medium-weight armored vehicles, and armored vehicles planned for military use in the coming years.

RELATED ARTICLES Rafael unveils lightweight APC, tank protection system

IMI is displaying the system at the AUSA arms exhibition, which opened yesterday in Washington. According to IMI, this system is under consideration by the IDF as a hard active defense system against the threat posed by anti-tank missiles to a range of platforms used, including the new Eitan armored fighting vehicle (AFV), bulldozers, and trucks.

The IDF currently uses systems like Trophy, manufactured by IMI rival Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., to protect some of its Namer AFVs and Merkava Mark 4 tanks.

Rafael is pinning its hopes on deals for Trophy, including its new version, with the US army, a market in which it is competing directly with IMI. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) is due to complete its acquisition of IMI from the state in the coming weeks.

Rafael yesterday revealed that it had completed a series of trials of Trophy's new version in recent months. The new version intercepted 300 targets before representatives of 10 countries, including the US.

IMI said that its lightweight system stood out in its modularity and the ease with which it could be installed on a wide variety of vehicles, while defending against RPG rockets, various types of anti-tank missiles, etc.

The US army is likely to choose either Iron Fist and Trophy to protect its land forces' Bradley and Stryker AFVs in the coming months.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018