IVC-Meitar: Israeli exits rose to $21.7b in 2019

The total value of exits in 2019 reached $21.7 billion in 138 deals including the $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox by Nvidia, which is still subject to closing, IVC - Meitar reports. This figure is up sharply from $12.6 billion in 2018. The total value of exits of up to $5 billion in 2019 was the highest ever, with $14.84 billion in 2019, compared with $12.63 billion in 2018.

IVC-Meitar also found that the total exits value throughout the decade 2010-2019 reached $111.3 billion in 1,210 deals - up 800% in the exits value and a 50% increase in the number of exits, from the previous decade.

In 2019, the exits value of privately-held companies dramatically increased in 2019 to $10.33 billion, compared with $3.83 in 2018. The exits value of venture capital-backed companies soared in 2019 to $7.12 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in 2018.

In addition, the number of exits of private companies in the range of $100 million to $1 billion climbed to a record high, with 25 deals in 2019 compared with 14 deals in 2018.

US acquirers represented 80% of the value of M&A deals, as in 2018. There is stability in the value and number of deals of Israeli buy-side M&A deals, which continues to remain modest with 6% of the total exits value.

In 2019 IVC-Meitar says there was the largest ever Israeli private-to-private merger (Taboola-Outbrain).

Finally in 2019 there were 4 Israeli IPOs in the US. Despite the growing number of growth companies, an IPO on a major stock exchange still does not represent a common path to liquidity, IVC-Meitar observes.

