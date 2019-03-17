Ibis opens second downtown Jerusalem hotel

French multinational hotel chain Accor has opened its second hotel in downtown Jerusalem. The 104-room Ibis Styles is in the heart of the city at the bottom of the Ben Yehuda street pedestrian mall near Zion Square. To the original four-floor building constructed in the early years of the British mandate on the corner of Luntz Street, Accor has added another five floors.

The new hotel is only several hundred meters from the Ibis Red Hotel at Yitzhak Elisar Street off Jaffa Road just on the far side of Zion Square. The 124-room Ibis Red hotel is located in a new building, which was opened in November 2018.

Accor, which has 4,600 hotels in 100 countries, now has three hotels in Israel - the two Ibis hotels in Jerusalem and the David Tower Hotel Netanya MGallery by Sofitel.

Accor Hotels Israel general manager Aharon Bernstein said that Accor sees great tourism potential in Jerusalem in particular and Israel in general.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019