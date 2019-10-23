Il Makiage buys Israeli startup Missbeez

Cosmetics and professional makeup company Makiage is acquiring Israeli startup Missbeez, which has developed and operates a platform for ordering beauty and lifestyle services in the customer's home in Israel and the UK.

Services that can be ordered through the platform developed by Missbeez include manicures, pedicures, makeup, hairstyling, etc.

The price for the deal was not disclosed, but sources close to the company say that over $5 million has been invested in the startup to date. Its investors include 500 Startups, Target Global, iAngels, and OurCrowd. Maya Gura and Gil Bouhnick founded Misbeez in 2015. Gura has already sold two startups she founded to two prominent companies: eBay and Gettyimages.

Il Makiage Israel general manager Yonatan Aran, who led the acquisition, said today, "We want to be available to our customers at all times, and to enable them to benefit from professional personal care services in a way that is convenient and suitable for them. By combining with Missbeez, we believe that we will achieve this and generate a dramatic change in the beauty field in Israel."

Il Makiage is controlled by Oren Holtzman and US investment fund L Catteron, in which LVMH is a partner. As of now, the company has 42 branches in Israel and five colleges for studying makeup professions. In addition to its activity in Israel, the company also has international operations with headquarters in New York.

L Catterton invested $34 million in Il Makiage two years ago for a 36% stake in the company, which was worth an estimated $95 million at the time.

