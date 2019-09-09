Immigration to Israel up 21% in 2019

Immigration is rising and emigration is falling, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

20,506 new immigrants came to Israel in the first seven months of 2019, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, including the children of Israeli citizens living abroad and who already have Israeli citizenship. This is 21% higher than the 15,965 immigrants who came to Israel in the corresponding period of 2018. 31,601 immigrants came to Israel in all of 2018 compared with 28,220 in 2017. Israel's population is also being boosted by a decrease in emigration. The annual emigration rate in 2017, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports (the number of Israelis not returning from abroad for more than a year) fell to 14,300 - the smallest number since 2010. RELATED ARTICLES Immigration to Israel up 5% in 2018 Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2019 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019