Immigration to Israel up 5% in 2018

Jewish Aliyah (immigration) to Israel rose 5% in 2018 compared with 2017, the Jewish Agency reports. 29,600 immigrants reached Israel in 2018, up from 28,220 in 2017.

The main reason for the rise was a 45% jump in immigration from Russia with 10,500 immigrants coming to Israel in 2018. 6,500 immigrants arrived from Ukraine this year, down 9% from 2017.

There were 3,550 immigrants to Israel from North America, a similar number to last year. 2,600 immigrants arrived from France, down 25% from 2017, 660 immigrants from Brazil, down 4% and just over 500 immigrants from the UK, down 4%. There were 330 immigrants from Argentina, up 17% and 320 immigrants from South Africa, down 2%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2018

