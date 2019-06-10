Indian Air Force to buy SPICE bombs from Rafael

The Indian Air Force is urgently procuring more than 100 advanced SPICE (Smart Precise Impact Cost Effective) 2000 bombs from Israeli defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. for about $30 million, the Indian media reports. Rafael declined to comment on the reports.

The SPICE system is an electro-optics/GPS-guided guidance kit for converting air-droppable unguided bombs into precision guided bombs. It is considered especially advanced and innovative and is designed for air to ground missiles weighing 900 kilos. The system is used by the Israel Air Force where it is nicknamed "steel hailstones."

In 2014, the Indian Air Force brought a large amount of such SPICE bombs for about $100 million.

In April the Indian media reported that the Indian army was procuring hundreds of Spike anti-tank missiles from Rafael as well as several launchers, in a deal worth tens of millions of dollars.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2019

