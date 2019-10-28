Insight Partners opens first-ever office outside US, in Israel

US venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, one of the biggest investors in Israeli high tech, has opened an office in Tel Aviv. This is Insight Partners first-ever office outside of the US. Since its inception, Insight has invested in more than 300 companies.

Insight Partners says that the opening the Tel Aviv office will, "make it easier for Israel's visionary leaders and innovative entrepreneurs to access the world's best software scale-up insights and operational expertise."

Daniel Aronovitz, who joined Insight five years ago, has immigrated to Israel to lead a small team of investors in Israel as senior associate. The team is expected to grow.

Insight is one of the biggest investors in Israeli high-tech, having invested over $700 million in 15 companies. Insight specializes in growth companies and its investments include enterprise project management company Monday, image processing app developer Lightricks, surf assistant Walkme, cybersecurity company Checkmarx, and app developer JFrog.

Last February, Insight took the extraordinary step of buying the portfolio of Israeli venture capital fund Genesis for several hundred million dollars. The main aim was to increase Insight's stake in companies in which it already had an investment, although the acquisition included several other companies.

Insight has achieved more than 40 IPOs to date, including an investment in Wix after leading their Series D in 2011, and supporting them through to IPO "We have companies that we invested in their Series A and supported them through to IPO, and it is this ability to be a true partner with game changing companies at every step of their journey that gets us up every day," Senior Associate in Tel Aviv Daniel Aronovitz said. "We've had the privilege to work alongside executives who've shaped industries, and because of this we are committed to bringing transparency to the fundraising process in Israel. By delivering straightforward and direct feedback on interest level and presenting clean terms when extending offers, we hope to best support the next generation of tech leaders coming out of Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2019

