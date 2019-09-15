Intel inaugurates world's smartest building in Petah Tikva

Dozens of guests went to Petah Tikva last week to celebrate the opening of Intel's new building, which the company says is the smartest building in the world. The algorithms and automation of the building's systems were engineered and programmed according to the behavioral patterns and needs of 2,700 employees: arrival at work in the morning, precise lighting in conference rooms, and air conditioning in the social spaces - even notification of the time when employees will arrive home using each available method of transportation.

A tour was conducted in order to present the many technologies installed in the building, which has 75,000 square meters, 143 meeting rooms, and 100% environmentally friendly energy. The guests were then entertained by singer Yuval Dayan. Intel Israel CEO Yaniv Garty hosted Shmuel (Mooly) Eden, Dadi Perlmutter, Ministry of Environmental Protection senior deputy director for planning, policy and strategy Galit Cohen, Petah Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg, and others.

Garty told the guests, "We are finished a journey of building a project that comes in addition to investments totaling over $40 billion. We wanted to build a place that would enable us to bring innovation with an environmental signature. The project of constructing the building enables our employees to take everything that they do one step further in order to continue breaking through the future limits."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019