Intel launches 10th gen core processor developed in Israel

Intel has launched its 10th generation core processor at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. The 10nm core processor, called Ice Lake, was developed by Intel in Israel.

Intel says that the new 10th generation core processor brings high-performance AI to the PC at scale with for the first time Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost). The processors are built on the company’s 10nm process technology, new “Sunny Cove” core architecture and new Gen11 graphics engine. 10th Gen Intel Core processors will range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7, with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 max turbo frequency, and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency.

Intel also launched Project Athena, which will take mobile computing to a new level, with the first-ever gaming processor and an all-core turbo of 5 GHz, Intel again raised the bar for PC experiences.

“No one wants to compromise; people want it all: battery life, performance, responsiveness, connectivity and slick form factors. Our job is to come together as an industry and deliver incredible and differentiated PCs, purpose built to what real people want. 10th Gen Intel Core processors - our most integrated CPU - and Project Athena are great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help fuel innovation across the industry,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel SVP and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019