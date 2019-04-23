Intel launches Israel-developed 9th Gen laptop chip

Intel today launched the most powerful generation of Intel Core mobile processors ever for laptops and notebooks. The new 9th Gen Intel® Core mobile H-series processors, designed for gamers and creators who want to push their experience to the next level was developed at Intel's Haifa development center in Israel.

Intel general manager premium and gaming laptop segments Fredrik Hamberger said, “Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want.”

Intel said that there are 580 million enthusiast PC gamers and 130 million PC-based content creators today who care about raw performance as much as they do responsiveness of their PC. They require PCs that can handle everything from demanding AAA games to taxing creative workloads like editing, rendering and transcoding massive 4K video - all while on the go. The 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors deliver desktop-caliber performance in a mobile form factor and feature fastest, most reliable wireless with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+); the most versatile wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 3; and support for Intel Optane memory technology.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2019

