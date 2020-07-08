Intel's Thunderbolt 4, developed in Israel, enhances connectivity

Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) has launched its next generation universal cable connectivity solution Thunderbolt 4, which was developed in Israel. Thunderbolt 4 delivers increased minimum performance requirements, expanded capabilities and USB4 specification compliance.

Intel Thunderbolt development manager in Israel Yehonadav Moshe said, "Intel is today announcing its line of Thunderbolt 4 products, based on Thunderbolt 3 and adapted to USB4 protocol. The USB4 protocol is the new generation of USB protocols mainly based on Thunderbolt 3 technology, and contributed to industry by Intel as part of the USB standard."

Moshe added that most of the Thunderbolt4 development was carried out by Intel Israel. "Our group is responsible for the product from beginning-to-end. Thunderbolt 4 can work for anybody who interfaces with USB4 protocols and not necessarily those with silicon based Intel computers. One simple cable that is connected to the anchor station will charge the computer, 4K presentation, data transfer at a rapid rate and everything from this single, simple cable. In addition, users can connect two 4K screens without losing any resolution.

He continued. "People can buy a thin laptop with a Thunderbolt 4 cable, connect up to a strong external graphic processor and play with their friends using the same laptop. In addition, instead of downloading images for editing over a long time, we can download the images with high broadband in order to view it as a 4K resolution movie. Today when data surrounds us in all direction, the ability to transfer data at high speeds opens up new possibilities for us.

For the first time, Thunderbolt 4 will offer docks with up to four Thunderbolt ports and universal cables up to 2 meters in length. Intel’s upcoming mobile PC processors, code-named "Tiger Lake," will be the first to integrate Thunderbolt 4. Intel also announced the Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series, compatible with the hundreds of millions of Thunderbolt 3 PCs and accessories already available. Thunderbolt 4 developer kits and certification testing are now available.

Intel, which has been operating in Israel since 1974, has 13,700 Israeli employees in three development centers (Haifa, Jerusalem, and Petah Tikva), is production center in Kiryat Gat, Mobileye in Jerusalem, and at other locations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020