Investment bank Stifel opens Israeli branch

US investment bank Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has announced the opening of a branch in Israel. Like many of its foreign competitors, Stifel's local branch will operate from Tel Aviv and "focus on investment banking and related financial services."

Alain Dobkin has joined Stifel as managing director and Israel country head. Dobkin was an original member of Citigroup’s investment banking platform in Israel and a managing director at the Spring Hill Partners private equity firm. Dobkin was also managing partner and co-founder of Catalyst CEL Fund, a $200 million fund established by Israeli private equity firm Catalyst Private Equity and Hong Kong-based China Everbright Ltd.

"We view Israel as a highly strategic market," said Stiefl Global Head of Investment Banking Brad Raymondl. "With robust growth in both M&A and overall capital markets activity, strong middle-market characteristics, and key industry sector concentration, Israel is an excellent fit for our global investment banking platform."

"With an active local presence, we are able to better deliver a broad range of high-quality strategic advisory and capital-raising services in support of underserved Israeli middle-market clients and transactions," Dobkin said.

Stifel, whose headquarters are in St. Louis, Missouri, also has extensive activity in Europe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2019

