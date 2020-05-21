Iranian hackers launch cyberattack on Israeli websites

Iranian hackers have launched an orchestrated cyberattack on Israeli websites to mark the Iranian Jerusalem Day. Users reaching certain websites were greeted by a darkened screen and statements inciting against Israel such as "The countdown of Israel destruction has begun since a long time ago." The attacker also attempts to seize control of the user's computer camera and there is even a box in the darkened screen asking for approval to operate the computer's camera.

Users reaching such websites are advised to immediately exit such websites and as an extra precaution to turn off their screen camera.

The sites attacked use the Upress storage server, which put out a statement assuring companies storing data with them that the crisis would be overcome.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2020

