Islamic Jihad declares ceasefire

Palestine Islamic Jihad has announced a ceasefire from 5.30am. Sirens were heard in Israel's Gaza border communities and Ashkelon around 6 am but there has been relative calm this morning compared with the rocket attacks of the past few days.

"Reuters" was told by an Islamic Jihad official that Israel has agreed to its demands to halt targeted killings and shooting of Gaza border protesters. Israeli officials did not confirm this but said simply that "quiet will be met with quiet." The truce was brokered by the Egyptians.

The potential truce comes after a night of fierce exchanges in which rockets were fired at Gaza border communities, Ashkelon and Ashdod. Israel killed six Palestinians in one attack, bringing the number killed in Gaza to 34, mainly Islamic Jihad activists firing rockets. About 400 rockets were fired at Israel with no fatalities although there has been major damage to homes and factories.

