Islamic Jihad leader heads for Cairo ceasefire talks

Damascus-based Palestine Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh has accepted an invitation to visit Cairo tomorrow in order to reach a ceasefire with Israel, Walla! News reports. He will meet in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence leaders in charge of Gaza strip matters.

Meanwhile the IDF announced this evening that 360 rockets have been fired at Israel since the latest attacks began following Israel's targeted assassination of senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata on Monday night. Dozens of Israelis have been lightly injured or hospitalized due to anxiety but there have been no fatalities even though homes and a factory have been hit.

The Iron Dome short range anti-missile defense system has reportedly taken out 90% of rockets heading for populated areas. Most of the rockets have been fired at locations around the Gaza strip including Ashkelon but some yesterday headed further afield on the southern coastal plain.

The IDF has been pummeling Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza with 24 Palestinians killed, most of them from rocket-firing squads. Islamic Jihad has been fiercely critical of Hamas for sitting on the sidelines and not entering the fray.

The IDF Home Command has announced that all schools in Israel within a 40 kilometer range of Gaza will remain closed tomorrow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019