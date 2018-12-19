Isracard, Turkish Airlines to issue frequent flyer credit card

Israeli credit card company Isracard, owned by Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI), and Turkish Airlines have signed an agreement to launch a credit card for Turkish Airlines' frequent flyers club. Turkish Airlines, the leading foreign airline in Israel, operates 10 daily flights to and from Israel.

Turkish Airlines carries one million passengers on routes from Ben Gurion Airport, 85% of whom continue from Istanbul to other destinations on continuation flights.

It was reported last week that El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) had signed an agreement with ICC-Cal and Mastercard for issuing credit cards to members of its frequent flyers club, The agreement, which is valid until 2029, will generate NIS 125 million for El Al.

Cooperation between Turkish Airlines, a member of the Star Alliance, the world's largest aviation alliance, and Isracard applies to Israeli members of Turkish Airlines' frequent flyers club, many of whom are businesspeople.

Isracard declined to comment on the report.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2018

