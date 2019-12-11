Israel Aerospace advises customers to ground converted freighters

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) today advised customers not to fly some Boeing 737 freighters that it has converted from passenger jets, pending a review by Israel's Civil Aviation Authority of Israel (CAAI), "Reuters" reports. IAI is hoping the Civil Aviation Authority will approve the temporary solution it is proposing to an "apparent irregularity" in the production process of a rigid barrier installed in some of the conversions, 47 of which it has delivered.

IAI told "Reuters" "IAI has recommended to the aircraft's operators that they not operate the aircraft until the results of the CAAI's review are known."

IAI, a market leader in converting passenger planes into freighters, declined to say how many companies operate these planes.

Earlier today, Australian carrier Qantas Airways Ltd said it had taken four 737 freighters out of service pending instructions from IAI. IAI converted four Boeing 737-300 planes for Qantas in 2006 which the airline flies on domestic cargo routes.

The rigid barrier installed on some aircraft is there to provide emergency support under extraordinary circumstances but does not affect flight under normal conditions, state-owned IAI told "Reuters."

"IAI's tests indicate that the rigid barrier may not provide the support it was designed to provide in such extraordinary conditions," IAI said in a statement to Reuters. "The issue does not affect aircraft flight but may limit the way the aircraft can be safely loaded for flight."

IAI said that to the best of its knowledge there has never been a flight incident in connection with the rigid barrier.

