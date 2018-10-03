Israel Aerospace teams with Tech Mahindra on cybersecurity

Israel Aerospace Industries unit ELTA Systems and India's IT giant Tech Mahindra are collaborating to combine IAI‘s cybersecurity technologies and Tech Mahindra’s digital expertise to provide cyber solutions and services to government and enterprise customers in India and globally.

The partnership will enable the companies to design and deliver Security Operation Centres (C-SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and Forensic Laboratories, leveraging on leading-edge automation and orchestration tools, AI and Machine learning analytics and best of breed technology. The partnership will also offer consultation, training and managed security services, based on national grade methodologies and procedures, and develop new future ready technologies that meet the evolving challenges of the cyber domain.

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said, “This strategic partnership will herald a new chapter in tackling the advanced global cybersecurity threats in today’s digital age, by developing a future ready cybersecurity framework. Partnership with IAI will be a multiplier force for Tech Mahindra’s robust cyber security expertise world over.” Tech Mahindra’s Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities along with IAI’s broad suite of cyber intelligence and defense products, proven methodology and constant innovation will synergize to innovate and establish new services in areas of cyber intelligence, protection, monitoring, identification and integrated cyber resilience. The solutions will help governments, organizations and critical infrastrucutre to keep pace with emerging cyber threats.

IAI Cyber Division VP and general manager Esti Peshin said, "We are excited to collaborate with our strategic partner, Tech Mahindra, a company present in 90+ countries. We are confident that Mahindra’s experienced cyber security professionals will equip IAI with a sustainable competitive advantage, improving our ability to scale rapidly and prevent cyber-attacks with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

