Israel Aerospace to manufacture drones in India

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) today signed a strategic collaboration memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Dynamatic Technologies (DTL) for the manufacturing of drones in India. The Indian companies and IAI will leverage the UAV technology and knowhow developed by IAI over the years and promote the production of Indian UAVs, in line with the Indian Government’s "Make in India" policy.

The strategic partnership with the Indian corporations will allow the implementation of optimal solutions for the needs of the local customer based on their specific technologies and needs. IAI has also established, with local collaboration, an MRO dedicated to UAVs to provide the customers with high-availability responses and quick maintenance.

IAI has been one of the world's leading UAV manufacturers for nearly 50 years, and is the exclusive UAV supplier for all of India's military arms. The company provides services to over 50 customers worldwide and its UAVs have completed over 1.8 million operational flight hours. The collaboration in India will center on the sharing of unique technologies for upgrading UAV capabilities, offering the Indian customers advanced systems that comprise integrated local technologies.

IAI EVP and Military Aircraft Group general manager Moshe Levy said, "We are delighted to sign the strategic agreement with our partners, HAL and DTL. India is an important strategic partner for UAVs and I’m confident the combination of IAI’s extensive experience and the technological capabilities of HAL and DTL will lead to significant advancements in the field."

HAL CMD Shri R Madhavan said, "The collaboration will provide excellent opportunity to HAL to expand its product offerings to Defence Customers, absorb critical technologies and strengthen the Aerospace Ecosystem in the country, especially for UAVs."

Dynamatic Technologies Limited CEO Dr. Udayant Malhoutra said, "This is a Global PPP between HAL, our partner for over two decades, IAI a world leader in UAS technology who we have been teaming with since 2017, and Dynamatic. This collaboration will provide a boost to Make in India, and we are committed to establishing a broad technological and industrial eco-system within the country."

