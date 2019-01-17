Israel Bar Association president Effi Naveh resigns

Adv. Effi (Efraim) Naveh today resigned as president of the Israel Bar Association, following recent reports of the suspicions against him and being put under eight days house arrest.

In his resignation announcement, Naveh said, "I hereby announce my resignation as president of the Israel Bar Association. I decided to do this because the Bar Association is important and very dear to me. I do not want my personal affairs - which I assume will be concluded quickly - to interfere with the Bar Association's activity. I thank all my friends and colleagues for what we have shared, and wish success to whoever replaces me."

It was revealed yesterday that Naveh had been interrogated by the Israel Police Lahav 433 fraud section on suspicion of corruption involving the appointment of judges. One possibility being investigated through sexual favors. The acts attributed to Naveh concern a suspected offense related to the appointment of a Magistrates Court judge several years ago, and an unsuccessful attempt to bring about the appointment of a District Court judge.

Naveh has already been indicted in the border inspection affair, in which it is alleged that he helped a friend leave Israel on the way to a vacation in Thailand and enter Israel on her return without presenting a passport. Naveh resigned from the committee for selecting judges after he was indicted last month.

A spokesperson for the Bar Association said, "Adv. Effi Naveh today announced his resignation as Bar Association president. Adv. Uri Keinan will replace Nave until the national council selects a new president in 30-45 days.

"Naveh headed the Bar Association during one of its most challenging periods, and we thank him for that. We are confident that the legal system will take the proper measures in the case and arrive at the truth. The Bar Association will continue fulfilling its public functions for the benefit of the public in general and the lawyers in particular."

Acting Bar Association president Keinan today expressed hope that the police would conclude their investigation quickly, and that those involved would be cleared of any misdeeds. He thanked Naveh for his contribution to the Bar Association and Israel's lawyers, and stated that he would act to put the Bar Association back on track for the benefit of the public and the lawyers.

The investigation of the affair became known only yesterday. Those involved, including Efi Nave, have not been found guilty of any crime and are presumed innocent.

