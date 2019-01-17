Israel Bar head named in judge-sex scandal

Israel Bar Association head Adv. Effi Naveh has been named as the chief suspect in the scandal currently rocking the country's legal system. Israel Police fraud squad Lahav 433 has been investigating allegations that Naveh advanced judicial appointments for sexual favors.

An unnamed female judge has also been arrested and released under home arrest in the affair. She denies giving Naveh sexual favors in exchange for him advancing her cause on the Judicial Selection Committee.

Naveh himself appeared before the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court last night charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust and was released on bail under house arrest. The police had wanted to extend Naveh's remand but agreed to the terms of his house arrest.

Naveh denies the charges.

Those arrested have not been found guilt of any crime and are presumed innocent.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019