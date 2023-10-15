Israel Bonds raises $200m

Israel Bonds has raised over $200 million in bond sales and commitments from investors since the Gaza war began. The debt raised includes $150 million in bond purchases from US states, local municipal governments and institutions.

Investments came from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Florida Department of Financial Services, Illinois State Treasurer, New York State Common Retirement Fund, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts - State Treasury, Treasurer of the State of Ohio, Palm Beach County, and Cross River. These investments send a clear message of solidarity with the people of Israel and the global Jewish community.

Israel Bonds, which before the war broke out in Israel had nearly met its annual goal of $1 billion in bond sales, has also launched a special campaign to raise support for Israel among the US and international Jewish communities.

Following what many are describing as the deadliest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust, Israel Bonds has responded swiftly and raised a substantial wave of investment in Israel from US state and municipal governments.

Israel Bonds president and CEO Dani Naveh said, "The extent to which the US has supported Israel is incredible, demonstrating how this support cuts across partisan lines and is deeply rooted nationwide. The response across many US states was immediate and demand exceeded the amount of Israel bonds that we were able to sell at that time. At the same time, thousands of Jews from all over the world have been expressing their support for Israel by also purchasing bonds for themselves and on behalf of various organizations such as hospitals, emergency service organizations, and an organization supporting Israeli soldiers."

