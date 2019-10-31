Israel Chemicals cuts price on Indian potash deal

Global specialty minerals and chemicals company

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) has announced that it has cut the price on its five-year supply deal that it had previously agreed with Indian Potash Limited (IPL), India's largest importer of potash. Israel Chemicals signed an agreement to update the price by $10 less per tonne, for all shipments from October 2019 to March 2020.

Israel Chemicals is an operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model, which extracts raw materials from mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.

The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled $5.6 billion.

