search
Front > News

Israel Chemicals sets aside $11m more for royalties dispute

Israel Chemicals Photo: Eyal Yizhar
29 Apr, 2019 12:21
שלח תגובה במיילKobi Yeshayahou

Israel Chemicals will pay $1.3 billion in royalties for minerals between 2000 and 2017, of which $300 million is part of the arbitration ruling.

The final ruling has been made on the arbitration proceedings between Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) and the Israeli government on the royalties dispute over potash and bromide from the Dead Sea Works.

According to the agreement, Israel Chemicals will pay $1.3 billion in royalties between 2000 and 2017 of which $300 million is part of the arbitration ruling. Israel Chemicals will set aside a further $11 million for the extra royalties (after tax) during the first quarter of 2019.

For 2018, Israel Chemicals will pay NIS 250 million in royalties for its profit on minerals.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Israel Chemicals Photo: Eyal Yizhar
Israel Chemicals Photo: Eyal Yizhar
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018