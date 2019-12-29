Israel Electric mulls selling 10-20% stake

After years of discussion, Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) has embarked on the long road to an IPO of a minority stake in the company. Sources inform "Globes" that IEC's board of directors instructed the company's management in recent days "to thoroughly consider the option of offering shares in IEC to the public, and to make an offer for sale, while at the same time promoting this option with the relevant parties, headed by the Government Companies Authority." The board of directors is scheduled to make a final decision no later than the first quarter of 2020.

IEC chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Yiftah Ron-Tal confirmed the report to "Globes." "This is a drama, says Ron-Tal. "The plan is to consider the option of an offering in 2020. We are considering two alternatives: issuing a minority holding and an offer for sale to a financial investor."

"Globes": Which way are you leaning right now?

Ron-Tal: "I think it will eventually be a combined procedure, because we also want to get money for the state. The advantage of an offer for sale is that the proceeds go to the state, which is doesn't necessarily happen in an offering, unless the company decides to distribute a dividend. Keep in mind that under the reform agreement, IEC received an exemption from payment of a dividend, for example during the eight-year period in which the reform is implemented."

What size offering is being considered?

"The estimate is between 10% and 20%."

The idea of a minority share offering has already been raised in the past, and was also approved by the government in 2014, but nothing came of it in the end.

"True, but today, a year after the reform began, the company is in a completely different place. An offering is good for the company, which is ready for this measure. It show's the company's financial stability."

Is the fact that there is no government holding the matter up?

"There's a great deal of work to do before we reach the stage in which it will be ready for government approval. If we manage to finish it by the time a new government is sworn in, it will be a nice present to the government."

Israel Aerospace Industries in already in an advanced proceeding for an offering. Do you have a chance to beat them to it?

"I believe we do."

From the most expensive in the economy to the cheapest

The most urgent matter on the Ron-Tal's table right now is the agreement to buy gas from the Tamar natural gas reservoir. The agreement, which was signed in 2012, aroused a great deal of criticism because of its prices linkage mechanism, which resulted in IEC currently paying the highest price for gas in Israel, despite IEC being the largest gas consumer in Israel. A real change is in store in the near future, however.

"The Tamar agreement, which is currently the most expensive for buying gas in Israel - 50% of it will become the cheapest in Israel," says Ron-Tal.

How?

"In general, we are committed to buy a minimum of three BCM a year, but under the agreement we can reduce this quantity by what is called carry forward (an amount that IEC previously bought beyond the minimum amount, A.B.). In the bottom line, this enables us to reduce the amount of gas from Tamar to 1.7 BCM in 2020. The remainder which is at least 1.7 BCM, will come from our new agreement with Leviathan, in which the price is $4.79, equal to the cheapest agreement in the market today. What happened? Tamar woke up and conducted new negotiations with us. There's a world war taking place between Tamar and Leviathan."

So now you are wishing success for both sides.

"Our interest is to lower the costs. They attacked us, justifiably, for the price in the Tamar agreement, but they made the agreement because it was strategically important, and now we're acting to revise the agreement, and up until now, with maximum success. I contacted Tamar at the time and asked them to lower the gas price in the agreement. They agreed to give us a $70 million loan, but the Public Utilities Authority (electricity) opposed it. Meanwhile, we did the deal with Leviathan, and Tamar regarded this as major damage. They went to court and lost, while at the same time negotiating with us.

"In general, what they offered before us as a loan, they will be willing to give us as a gift from the first day if we meet a certain quota, which there is no argument that we will meet. In the most conservative estimate, the offer (Tamar's new offer, A.B.) reflects a gas price between $4.20 and $3.90 per BCU. There's a world war over this. The monopoly called IEC is generating the first and most significant competition in the Israeli gas sector. No one thought that there would be competition between Tamar and Leviathan."

But the new agreement cannot get going because Delek Drilling and Noble Energy, which are the controlling shareholders in Leviathan and also hold 47% of Tamar, oppose it.

"True. We can't reach agreement before Noble Energy and Delek Drilling join, and they are opposed. So now the other partners in Tamar want to go to court, and before that, they have already contacted the Israel Competition Authority."

Leviathan's contract begins on January 1, and meanwhile, Israel Competition Authority director general Michal Halperin is saying nothing. It looks like she really does not want to intervene.

"I don't know, but if she decides not to intervene, it's a scandal. If you ask me, they have to intervene. It will substantially damage competition that affects everyone in Israel, and that's exactly what this agency's job is."

