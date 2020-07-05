Israel Postal unveils NIS 16 per month mobile phone plan

The Israel Postal Co. has for the first time introduced a mobile phone plan. Called "Mobile Post," the package costs just NIS 16 per month and includes 11 gigabits Internet use, 3,000 minutes of phone calls, 3,000 text messages and 60 minutes of international calls.

Israel Postal Co. has signed an agreement with Golan Telecom, which won the tender for the "Mobile Post" plan. The plan will be sold at 90 post office branches around Israel.

From this week, customers of all Israel's mobile phone operators will be able to switch to the plan by coming to the post office, registering their details and paying a one-time fee of NIS 19 for a new SIM card. Subsequently, a Golan Telecom representative will contact them to formally complete the deal, including portability and operating the line. Payments will be made to and agreements signed with Golan Telecom.

