Israel Q2 growth revised sharply downwards

Growth Photo: Shutterstock
22 Oct, 2019 13:37
Growth in the second quarter of 2019 has been revised sharply downwards to just 0.6% on an annualized basis in the Central Bureau of Statistics' third estimate.

GDP growth in Israel on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2019 has been revised sharply downwards to just 0.6% by the Central Bureau of Statistics' third estimate. The second estimate had the economy growing at an already sluggish 1% on an annualized basis in the second quarter. This reflects a very sharp slowdown from 4.7% growth in the first quarter of 2019 and 4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Without net tax on imports, the Israeli economy grew by 2.7% in the second quarter third estimate compared with 3.1% in the Central Bureau of Statistics second estimate.

The second quarter's very modest growth figure reflects falls in private consumption and investment in fixed assets. However, there was a rise in exports of goods and services and public consumption expenditure alongside a rise in imports of goods and services.

Last week, the Israel Monetary Fund (IMF) cut Israel's GDP growth forecast. The IMF sees Israel's economy growing by 3.1% both this year and next year having previously predicted that growth would be 3.3% in both 2019 and 2020. Earlier this month the Bank of Israel cut its 2020 growth forecast from 3.5% to 3%.

