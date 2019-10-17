Israel Railways bans bikes during rush hour

Israel Railways and the Ministry of Transport have issued restrictions regarding taking bicycles on trains due to increased numbers of passengers and increased numbers of people taking bicycles on trains.

From December 1, bicycles will not be allowed on trains between 6am and 9am and between 3pm and 7pm from Sundays to Thursdays. Folding bicycles and folding scooters will still be allowed aboard carriages at all hours.

At present bicycles are allowed on special carriages, which also offer wheelchair access for the disabled. Israel Railways says that the large number of bicycles during the rush hour is also making life difficult for handicapped passengers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 17, 2019

