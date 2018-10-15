Israel Railways reshuffles schedules due to overcrowding

Following large numbers of passenger complaints about overcrowding on trains between the north and the center of the country, Israel Railways has reshuffled its schedules. Four more trains will daily run on the Nahariya-Haifa-Tel Aviv line - two in the morning and two in the afternoon. The Valley line to Afula and Beit Shean will pay the price with four daily trains ending their route in Haifa rather than Atlit.

Passengers have been reporting a shortage of carriages and overcrowding in recent weeks. This follows a change in schedules due to the opening of the fast rail link between Jerusalem's new Yitzhak Navon station and Ben Gurion airport. Even though there have been constant delays in the opening of the new rail link, late ordering of new carriages by Israel Railways has led to the current shortfall in rolling stock for passengers.

The new timetable, which has been approved by the Ministry of Transport, will come into effect tomorrow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018