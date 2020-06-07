Israel Railways restart again postponed

Israel Railways will not resume operations tomorrow as planned, the Ministry of Transport has announced. This is not the first time that the restart of services has been delayed and no new date for renewed operations has been given.

The latest postponement follows discussions between the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport following the latest surge in new Covid-19 infections and the matter will be discussed tomorrow by the coronavirus cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Ministry of Health is demanding that Israel Railways must limit the number of passengers on each carriage and register the names of passengers, so that they can be contacted if it is later found that a fellow passenger was infected, and thus go into self-isolation.

