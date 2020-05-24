Israel Railways restart postponed to June 8

Minister of Transport Miri Regev and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein agreed this evening that Israel Railways will resume full operations on June 8.

Former Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich had originally agreed that Israel Railways would resume operations on May 16 but then postponed the resumption to June 1 following strenuous opposition from the Ministry of Health. But the two ministers have now specified full operations on June 8 rather than the gradual restart previously planned.

The two ministers also agreed that buses will be able to take 75% of their passenger capacity from May 28. The number of passengers allowed on inter-city buses will rise from 23 to 46 and the number on inter-urban transport will rise from 20 to 49.

Minibuses and taxis will also be allowed to transport 75% of their passenger capacity.

