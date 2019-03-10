Israel Railways strike shuts down two lines

Talks between Israel Railways management and the workers committee and Histadrut yielded no results earlier today and a strike began on two lines this afternoon. From 2pm there have been no services on the Karmiel-Haifa line and on the Lod-Rishonim (Rishon Lezion) line. This is the first time that Israel Railways services have been officially on strike for seven years.

Last week Israel Railways workers shut down virtually all cargo activities, and although today's actions are a further escalation in the work dispute, the Histadrut has said that no further sanctions are expected at this stage. The two lines that are strikebound are among the least used.

The main reason for the work dispute and strike are new work arrangements for drivers, which have been called by the workers committee 'a safety danger.' The workers committee claims that the new arrangements do not allow for long enough breaks for drivers and that they are not prepared to take responsibility for what might happen when the drivers are tired.

