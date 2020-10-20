Israel, UAE and US set up $3b investment fund

The US State Department announced today that it was setting up the Abraham Fund - a $3 billion investment fund for economic cooperation between the US, Israel and UAE. The US said the money will be allocated for private sector investments and promoting initiatives for nurturing regional cooperation in the Middle East.

Representatives of the three countries will open an economic cooperation office in Israel to define the targets of the fund and identify projects that can make an impact in regional development and bring about economic growth, raise the standard of living and create jobs.

The US State Department said that the investments will be made in infrastructure, energy and agricultural projects.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2020

