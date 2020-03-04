Israel adds more European countries to virus blacklist

The Ministry of Health has announced drastic new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Austria have been added to the list of countries from which non-Israeli will be banned from entering Israel, while Israelis returning home will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. For the time being there are no restrictions regarding the US.

At the same time all events involving more than 5,000 people have been prohibited.

These restrictions will take effect in 12 hours-time - in other words Israelis arriving in the next 12 hours will not be subject to these measures.

At the same time all employees in the health system and other vital services have been banned from traveling abroad.

Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman said, "This is not far from a pandemic. It's worldwide and there are countries that have not yet realized the gravity of the situation and we are monitoring it from day to day. Some people caught the virus in Italy and failed to report it and people have been harmed by that."

