search
G
Front
News
Comment
Features
MARKET
ECONOMY
ENERGY
HEALTHCARE
IT
REAL ESTATE
START UPS
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CHEMICALS & PLASTICS
FINANCIAL SERVICES
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
POLITICS
TELECOMS, MEDIA & MARKETING
TOURISM
TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE
Front
>
News
Israel and Bahrain sign declaration establishing relations
Israeli gov't to extend deposits to large plastic bottles
Blue & White v. Likud: Three budget scenarios
19 Oct, 2020 10:05
Tal Schneider
The joint declaration was accompanied by a series of memoranda on economic cooperation.
נושאים למעקב >>
Signing of joint declaration of Israel and Bahrain / Photo: Haim Tzach GPO , GPO
El Al to fly Israeli-US delegation to Bahrain next week
עוד דעות
>>
Michal Raz-Chaimovitz
Israel - UAE, Bahrain agreements are a revolution
עוד דעות
>>
Danny Zaken
Israel and UAE agree 28 weekly passenger flights
עוד דעות
>>
Michal Raz-Chaimovitz
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
RSS
Newsletters
גלובס
Israel Business Conference 2018