Israel and Bahrain sign declaration establishing relations

Signing of joint declaration of Israel and Bahrain / Photo: Haim Tzach GPO , GPO
19 Oct, 2020 10:05
Tal Schneider

The joint declaration was accompanied by a series of memoranda on economic cooperation.

