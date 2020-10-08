Israel and Jordan sign overflight agreement

Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan have signed a new aviation agreement that for the first time will allow overflights through the airspace of the two countries, thereby considerably shortening the flying time from the Gulf states, Asia and the Far East to Europe and North America. The official announcement states that the move "will lead to substantial savings in fuel, will reduce polluting emissions, and contribute to the quality of the environment."

The signatories to the agreement are the civil aviation authorities and airports authorities of Israel and Jordan. "This is a successful conclusion to negotiations that started several years ago but that were accelerated and completed only after the signing of the peace agreement with the UAE and the historic permit for Israeli flights over Saudi Arabia," the joint announcement says. Flights taking off and landing in Israel will not be directly affected by the agreement.

Minister of Transport Miri Regev said, "Thanks to the peace agreement, the State of Israel is becoming more and more integrated into the region. We are opening new forms of cooperation in transport, business and diplomacy with countries that share borders with us and have similar interests and a common vision of regional peace. I hope that we shall soon be able to announce further developments."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2020

