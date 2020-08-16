Israel and UAE foreign ministers talk, commit to peace deal

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke by phone today. According to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two jointly decided to set up direct channels of communication between them and to meet soon in order to sign a normalization agreement between the two countries.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said after the phone conversation between the two foreign ministers that direct phone lines would be set up between the two countries and that "the two foreign ministers confirmed their commitment to achieving the terms for a peace agreement between the two countries in order to promote regional peace and development.

It was also announced today that the UAE has removed blocks on Israeli websites.

Israel's Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel welcomed the removal of these blocks and the setting up of direct phone lines. "Many economic opportunities are opening up now," he said, "and steps that build confidence are important steps in promoting the interests of the countries."

Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis convened his senior staff today to discuss the operational aspects of setting up official diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE. Akunis received a report about the strategic possibilities of cooperation in science, energy, agriculture, technology and tourism.

