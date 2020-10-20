Israel and UAE to sign entry visa waiver deal

A delegation from the UAE has landed in Israel today together with the US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin. The delegation led by UAE Minister of Financial Affairs Obaid bin Humaid al Tayer will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sign a number of agreements including an agreement to waive the need for entry visas when Israelis enter the UAE and Emiratis enter Israel.

The signing ceremony will take place at Ben Gurion airport where an aviation agreement, protection of investment agreement, and technology agreement will also be signed.

The visa waiver agreement will be the first of its kind between Israel and an Arab country with Israelis requiring visas to enter Jordan and Egypt.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020