Israel expands vaccinations to everyone aged 16+

Israel's "Back to Life" vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is expanding. Ministry of Health director general Hezi Levi has instructed all the health funds to allow anyone aged 16 and over to be vaccinated, from tomorrow (Thursday).

Levi and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein have nevertheless told the health funds to focus their vaccination efforts on the 50+ age group and on people confined to their homes because of the pandemic.

